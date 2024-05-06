KU promotes voter education, participation through campus activities

SRINAGAR: To encourage civic engagement by promoting voter literacy and voter participation in the community, the University of Kashmir (KU) is spreading awareness under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme.

The varsity has been organising interactive sessions, debates, discussions, cultural programmes, musicals, nukkad (street) performances, mock voting, etc. across all its campuses during the past several weeks, in which students, scholars, NSS volunteers, teaching and administrative staff from across domains participated in overwhelming numbers.

In this connection, a detailed schedule for the series of events is being followed that will culminate with a grand function this week. More than 10,000 students participated in the awareness campaign across all the campuses so far.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, reiterated her commitment to ensure that the university remains abuzz with activities whereby students, scholars and staff in their respective capacities, as well as teams, contribute to the education and awareness of the masses about the significance of participation by casting their votes in the elections.

“Our university is deeply committed to encouraging a culture of democratic engagement and civic responsibility. Through various initiatives, we are trying to educate and empower individuals about the significance of their participation in the democratic process,” Prof Khan said.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal emphasised the significance of organising events and programmes for voter education and awareness for the masses in general and for the first time voters in particular.

“Such activities invite attention, educate and empower youth, especially the first time voters, about their right to contribute in building a strong democracy and to actively participate in the electoral festival,” Prof Naseer said.

He said the university remained flexible in terms of selection of programmes for better reception and wider reach. “Greater participation is the sign of a healthy democracy,” Prof Naseer added.

SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. It is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens, electors and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also conducted in this regard chaired by Vice Chancellor KU.

The meeting was attended by Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media in CEO Office and looking after SVEEP activities; Akhtar Qazi, Nodal Officer SVEEP, Registrar and Special Secretary.