May 6, 2024

New Criminals Laws: 5-day training prog commences

May 6, 2024
SRINAGAR: A 05 Days Training of Master Trainers course on Implementation of New Criminal Laws in CCTNS started today at Crime Branch Headquarters J&K Jammu. 

S. Amarjit Singh JKPS, SSP inaugurated the course on Implementation of New Criminal Law in CCTNS. 22 officers/officials from various districts/Wings of Jammu Zone are attending this course for comprehensive overview of the new criminal laws integrated into the CCTNS, along with practical training sessions designed to enhance their investigative skills and procedural knowledge. 

During the inauguration S. Amarjit Singh JKPS, SSP welcomed all the participants and enjoined upon to actively participate in the program & spearhead the training mission by imparting training to officers/officials of district/wings for effective implementation of New Criminal Laws in CCTNS.

