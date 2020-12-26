‘Why?’: Watch Google’s ‘Year in Search’ to know what people looked for in 2020

Google has released this year’s edition of its annual “Year In Search”, which looks back at the most popular search terms and questions that people asked the search engine in the preceding 12 months.

Google’s Year In Search 2020 provides a glimpse into the questions, fears and anxieties that people had in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The most human trait, is to want to know why,” begins the voice-over in Google’s retrospective video, which has been viewed a whopping 10 crore times on YouTube. “And in a year that tested everyone around the world, ‘why’ was searched more than ever.”

Watch the video to find out some of the most-searched questions on Google this year: