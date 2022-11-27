Messaging platform WhatsApp is working a on new feature of a mute shortcut for group chats. With this, it will now be easier to disable the notifications of messages received in the group, WABetaInfo, a website which tracks updates related to the app, reported.

WhatsApp has already unveiled the ability to automatically disable notifications for large groups on the beta version two weeks ago. The mute shortcut for group chats feature is under development and will be unveiled in the future update of WhatsApp desktop beta.

The messaging platform rolls out features from time to time for a user-friendly experience. It is said to be rolling out contact cards sharing on WhatsApp beta version.

With this feature, the users will be able to share contact cards right within the same chat share sheet, where the options to share files and create polls is visible, WABetaInfo reported. According to the report, this feature has been released to some beta users and will be rolled out to more testers over the coming days.

Also, the messaging platform is working on a feature to enable users to share voice notes to the status updates for iOS. The users will be able to post a voice note of up to 30 seconds on their status updates with the text status, WABetaInfo reported. The microphone icon will show up when they don’t enter any text within this section. The feature is under development and is still not ready.