Weather in Kashmir likely to remain dry this week

Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next seven days as there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during this period, the meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday.

Soothing spring sun filtered out of clouds in Kashmir on Monday as daffodils, pansies, narcissus and other flowers bloomed to trumpet Valley’s tourist season which is expected to boom this year.

Srinagar had 6.3, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.3, Kargil had minus 5.6 and Drass had minus 16.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.1, Katra 13.7, Batote 7.6, Banihal 7.5 and Bhaderwah had 4.5 as the minimum temperature.