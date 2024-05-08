Waqf chairperson presides over ‘Imam Conference’

RAJOURI: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired and addressed the Imam Conference at the Shrine Complex of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (RA) on the second day of her tour to Rajouri.

Earlier Dr Andrabi met many public delegations and talked to the cross section of the people including a delegation of Pahari Community and Gujjar & Bakerwal Welfare Forum.

Dr Andrabi led the introduction of the smart machinery initiative of Waqf Board at the famous Sufi shrine of Shahdara Sharief.

Prominent Imams of the district participated in the Imam Conference. In her address Dr Andrabi said that the role of the Imams in creating awareness about Sufi teaching among the young generation is very significant.

‘Religious preachers have an added responsibility of propagating peace, inclusivity & morality to the society. We have to repeatedly aware our youth about the hazards of divisive ideas, drug abuse, violence and ploys of hatred”, said Dr.Andrabi.

She said that doctrines of inclusiveness, nationalism, humanity and Sufi spiritual thoughts can only lead us to a peaceful and progressive future and our Ulema and religious preachers have to play the leading role in this context.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Waqf Board officials and Administrator for Rajouri Abdul Qayoom Mir.