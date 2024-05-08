‘Young Women Pioneers’: Chairperson NCW inaugurates seminar

AWANTIPORA: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organized a seminar on ‘Rise and Lead: Young Women Pioneering Technology, Business and Public Life’. The seminar organized by the university in collaboration with the National Women Commission (NCW) aimed to celebrate and empower young women in various fields.

Prof. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson NCW and chief guest of the program inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of addressing the gap between women’s educational achievements and their representation in leadership roles. She encouraged active participation in politics and digital literacy among women.

In his welcome address Dr. Waseem Bari, Registrar IUST shed light on the historical and contemporary contributions of Kashmiri women in politics, poetry, aviation, and sports. He said that IUST is committed to foster an environment where women are encouraged to pursue knowledge, excel in their fields, and develop into leaders of tomorrow.

Prof. Deeba Sarmad Dean Academic Affairs Cluster University of Kashmir stressed the importance of celebrating women leaders and ensuring their access to higher positions in various fields. Prof. Sheikh Javed Ahmed, Dean Research IUST said that Encouraging women to pursue education is not just about empowering individuals; it’s about enriching entire communities and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Dr Asifa Baba, Dean of Students, and Seminar Convener underscored the goal of inspiring and supporting young women on their path to leadership roles. The seminar also featured three technical sessions covering topics such as navigating emerging opportunities in AI and drone technology, women in decision-making roles in public life, and women breaking glass ceilings in the corporate world. These sessions were led by experts in their respective fields, including Dr. Asifa Baba, Dr. Rumaan Bashir (Associate Professor, Department of Computer Sciences), and Dr. Ruheela Hassan (Snr. Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication). Dr. Mehak Majeed presented the vote of thanks.