‘My First Vote’: GDC G’bal organises inter-college seminar

GANDERBAL: An inter- college seminar was organised by the debating committee of GDC Ganderbal on Tuesday on the topic My First Vote: My First Step to Nation’s Success and Progress.

Various Colleges like GCET Safapora, GDC Kangan, Govt. Polytechnic College Ganderbal participated in the seminar. The seminar aimed at inspiring and encouraging ideas, vision and views among youth regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The program was anchored by Prof. Zeeshan Khushboo, Assistant Professor Dept. of Functional English. Dr. Wasia, Convenor debating committee introduced the topic and welcomed the audience.

Principal of the college, Prof Fouzia Fatima also expressed her views regarding the importance of voting. The program started with the student speakers from GDC Kangan which was followed by speakers from other colleges.

The judges for the seminar were: Prof. Nazneen Qureshi (head Dept of political science), Dr. Wasia (Convenor,Debates and Seminar Committee) and Dr. Jamsheeda( Head, Dept of Urdu). Mania Shakeel, student from GCET Safapora secured the first position, Shakeel Ahmad, Student from GDC Ganderbal secured the second position and Bushra Zehgeer, student from GCET Safapora secured the third position.

All the students were awarded the certificates of participation. The winners were felicitated by the worthy Principal and the senior faculty members of the college. The program ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Nusrat Jan.