Wearing mask mandatory even when driving alone, says Delhi HC

In the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the Delhi High Court on Wesdnesday said wearing of a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is mandatory.

The court said so while it noted the face covering is like a ‘suraksha kavach’ amid the pandemic.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 5,100 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since November 27 last year when the city reported 5,482 cases in a day.

Seventeen more fatalities due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department.

The case positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation and keeping a “close watch” on it.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday also announced seven hours of night curfew for this entire month, even as the AAP dispensation ruled out any plans for a lockdown, saying it is exploring other alternatives.

The emergency measure for the “wellbeing and safety” of people was decided after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the coronavirus situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till April 30.