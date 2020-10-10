‘Weapon smuggling bid foiled in Kupwara; 4 AK rifles, 8 magazines, 240 rounds recovered’

Srinagar: Army on Saturday claimed foiling a weapon smuggling bid at Kishanganga river along the line of control (LoC) at Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

Officials sources said that the army noticed movement of two to three men who were transporting some items in a tube through Kishanganga river and with timely action the weapon smuggling bid was foiled by alert troops.

Sources added three persons who had tied a tube with huge quantity of arms and ammunition with a rope across Kishanganga river from Pakistan administered Kashmir side.

“The timely action of alert forces foiled smuggling of war like stores,” the sources said.

The recovered weapons include 4 AK 47 Rifles, 8 Magazines and 240 rounds. (KNO)