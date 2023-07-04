Srinagar: If you happen to jog in Boulevard or in some other area of the city, you may possibly catch a glimpse of teenagers doing headstands, swinging from bars, or even doing daring stunts.

Don’t be surprised, these are Kashmir’s Tiger Shroffs and Vidyut Jamwals who have gained expertise in calisthenics, a form of gymnastics, which focuses on enhancing strength, flexibility, coordination, and endurance.

Calisthenics fever is gripping the valley youth, highlighting their commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Led by Imran Ahmad Lone (24), a calisthenics expert from Bandipora, scores of teenagers are currently receiving training in this gymnastic form.

“Calisthenics is getting popular across the world. Our Kashmiri youth who have watched Bollywood fitness freaks Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jamwal performing jaw-dropping stunts, want to be like them. Two years before we established this calisthenics academy and right now 35 youth are getting training in this sport,” said Lone who has learned calisthenics as a part of his course at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Science Pune.

Lone said the calisthenics has helped the youth achieve a chiseled physique apart from gaining skills in self-defense and endurance.

“Parkour and self-defense are two important aspects of calisthenics. Our boys are getting strength training and upgradation in their self-defense skills. The calisthenics is also helping them get rid of a sedentary lifestyle while simultaneously focusing on discipline, ” he said.

Lone said they will also train girls in this gymnastic form. “Our girls should be strong enough to defend themselves. We will now impart self-defense training among girls willing to join our academy,” he said.

Kamran Khaliq, one of the trainees said: “Watching Imran sir perform those gravity-defying stunts motivated me to step out of my comfort zone and explore calisthenics. It has transformed my life, both physically and mentally. I now feel more energetic, confident, and focused.”

Pertinently, videos of the calisthenics athletes are going viral on social media and have attracted thousands of views and likes.

Currently, scores of such academies are also functioning in south and north Kashmir where children and youth are being given training in self-defense and calisthenics.