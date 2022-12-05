Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has emulated the hook steps of a TikToker and grooved to ‘Mere Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ with poise and finesse.

In the video, the actress can be spotted in a stunning all-white embellished saree.

Madhuri dances with grace to the tunes of the old Lata Mangeshkar number.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle. Madhuri wrote, “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.”

Earlier, she had shared a video dancing with host-filmmaker Karan Johar. She also collaborated with the dashing Vicky Kaushal for a quick, delightful dance video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Lots of fun and amazing performances coming your way with very special guests. How excited are you for this weekend’s episode?”

The dance clip between Madhuri and Vicky was recorded on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which features Madhuri as a judge.