Watch: Leopard roams in Srinagar’s Baghi Mehtab area

Srinagar: A wild cat, apparently a leopard, was seen roaming in Srinagar’s Baghi-Mehtab area on Tuesday morning frightening the entire locality even as more and more cases of human-animal conflict are coming to the fore.

A video of the leopard seen in the residential colony was uploaded by journalist Mufti Islah on Tuesday and it seemed it was shot from the upper storey of a house.

The news about the leopard roaming in the colony soon went viral and even people of the adjoining localities said they were terrified and stopped moving out of their houses.

At the time of filing this report, the wild animal had still not been traced and captured.

Wildlife Warden, Srinagar, Altaf Hussain, told The Kashmir Monitor that a team of officials equipped with tranquilizers are on the ground.

