Srinagar: J&K team has put up a good show at Ski and Snowboard National Championship started in Auli, Uttrakhand.

On Monday in the Junior 1 (J1) category, Shoib Malik got a gold medal in the Giant Slalom event while Haya Muzaffar got silver medal in the girl’s division. Azhar Fayaz got a bronze medal.

Similarly in the Junior 2 (J2), Faizan Ahmad Lone got a gold medal.

On Tuesday, Shoaib Rashid secured 1st position in J1 Slalom while in J2, Faizan Ahmad Lone stood first.

In ‘GS C2’, Esa Anim secured 3rd position. In slalom, Haziqa and Mariyam secured first and second positions respectively.

The Ski and Snowboard National Championship is concluding today and the J&K team is expected to get more medals.