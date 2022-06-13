Bhuban Badyakar, whose ‘Kacha Badam’ rocked the internet a few months ago, has been roped in by a micro-finance company to “generate and enhance financial awareness” in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Loan niyechi, kaj korechi’ (I have taken a loan, I have worked), a jingle recorded by Badyakar for Arohan Financial Services, urges villagers to repay borrowings on time to be eligible for advances of larger amounts.

The song is about helping create financial discipline among people, the internet sensation told PTI. “I will be more than happy if people benefit through my jingle.”

Reema Mukherjee, the spokesperson of Arohan Financial Services, said Badyakar is a popular name in villages and semi-urban areas, and his success story has inspired many people.

“We have uploaded the jingle on YouTube. Our field officers, when they visit our customers, play it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many of our customers identify with Badyakar’s struggle, his achievement in parts of central, eastern and north-eastern India. His story and his rise to fame gives hope to many entrepreneurs,” Mukherjee said.

The Kolkata-basd company caters to customers with low-financial literacy, placed at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid in financially under-penetrated and low-income geographies of the country.

“It is our constant effort to educate customers and make them financially informed and independent,” Managing Director Manoj Nambiar said.

“I am confident that our association with Bhuban Badyakar, his simple and relatable narrative, will encourage our customers to be aware of the importance of timely repayment of EMIs to help maintain a good credit bureau record for their future,” he added.

The company’s team had met Badyakar through one of its customers, and subsequently he agreed to record the jingle for Arohan Financial Services, one of the largest NBFC-MFIs in India.