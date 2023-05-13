SRINAGAR: A naat-e-sharif recited by a Gujarati Muslim tourist at Central Kashmir resort Doodhpathri is winning the hearts of netizens.

“A MuslimTourist man recites Naat sharif at doodpathri, today I seen this place doodpathri kashmir is a great resort. ?? (sic),” Doodpathri Kashmir posted on Facebook while sharing the video.

The person, who recited the Naat, identified himself as Mufti Sajid Qasmi, an ‘imam’ and trader from Shahpur Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Qasmi’s soulful voice has impressed the netizens and the video is being liked and shared widely on social media.

Doodhpathri is a gorgeous green meadow surrounded by pine trees and views of lofty snow capped mountains in Budgam district of Kashmir valley.