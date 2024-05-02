LG flags off Road Safety Awareness Tour from Raj Bhawan

Srinagar, May 2: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has inaugurated the Road Safety Awareness Tour “Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024” from Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor praised the efforts of the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation in raising awareness, educating communities, and implementing measures to improve road safety across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024 will visit all districts of J&K, spreading awareness about the importance of road safety and Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Nasir Ali Khan, Chairman, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation; senior officials, and others were present at the event.