Srinagar, March 3: Srinagar-Jammu national highway was shut for traffic after fresh landslides blocked the road near Banihal.

“Landside at Chamalwas, Banihal has halted traffic on the Srinagar Jammu highway. Restoration is work underway,” said Aamir Ali,.director of disaster management.

On the other side, the Meteorological department forecast moderate to heavy rain and snow during the next 24 hours.



An official of the MeT department said, “Moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.”



Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 0.5, and Gulmarg minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.



Drass town of Ladakh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.7 degree Celsius, Leh minus 4.6, and Kargil minus 9.0 degree Celsius.



Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.0 degree Celsius, Katra 12.4, Batote 4.9, and Banihal, and Bhaderwah 4.6 degree Celsius each.