Watch: Elderly attacked by huge wild bear daringly saved in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a heroic deed, a man rescued an elderly from the clutches of a wild bear central Kashmir’s Budgam area on Thursday.

In the viral video of the daring act, a man can be seen waving a stick at the bear who has dangerously clutched the elderly person.

After a few seconds, the bear lets go the person even as he tries to attack the rescuer. People around can be heard shouting and whistling in the video.

While the whereabouts of the rescuer and the person caught by the bear were not known immediately, officials said that the animal was eventually caught and taken to Dachigam Park.

“The incident happened today morning in Khag. The bear has been rescued by our officials and sent to Dachigam,” Wildlife Warden, Wetland Division, Ifshaan Diwan told The Kashmir Monitor.