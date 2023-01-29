When one browses through David Warner’s social media accounts, one can easily detect his love for Indian culture, art, and tradition.

Whether it’s cult songs or acclaimed dance forms that have gone viral in India, Warner always emulates them while embodying his comedic side and obsession with India.

The latest addition to the collection is a video from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, in which Warner replaced the actor’s face with his own in a short clip from the film.

“Wow what a film, can you name this??#legend#icon,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 lakh likes. Netizens are seeking Indian citizenship for Warner over his ‘obsession’ for affairs prevalent across India. Many called him David Khan.