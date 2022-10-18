Mumbai: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela chopped off her hair to express solidarity with protesting Iranian women.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen getting her hair chopped.

“CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand,” she captioned her picture.

“Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women. A Global Symbol For Women’s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off the hair in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live,” she said.

“Once women come together and consider one women’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigor.”

Iran has been rocked by protests by angry women and students after 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was arrested by the ‘morality police’ for allegedly improperly wearing a headscarf.

More than 100 people have been killed in nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO.

Iranian schoolgirls and women have come out in huge numbers to demonstrate by removing their hijabs and staging rallies in protest over Amini’s death.

Last week Urvashi uploaded a video of her last week and wrote: “FIRST IN IRAN #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or supports me.”