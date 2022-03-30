Srinagar, March 30: Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an official of the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) for demanding and accepting bribe.

ACB sources said a complaint was received wherein the complainant had alleged that Muzaffar Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority, was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for releasing his payments for the work done.

“A trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap and caught Muzaffar Ahmad Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) Anantnag district, redhanded while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20000/- from the complainant.

“The officer has been arrested and further investigation is going on,” sources said.