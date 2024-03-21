‘War against drugs’: 3 peddlers held in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested three drug peddlers in Awantipora and Budgam and recovered contraband/ psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police party of Police Station Tral at a checkpoint established at Bajwani Tral arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Amin Malik son of Ghulam Nabi Malik resident of Lurgam Tral. During the search, 2000 capsules of banned drug was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Moreover, a police party of Police Post Toll Plaza at a checkpoint established near Toll Plaza Awantipora intercepted a vehicle (Auto Rickshaw) bearing registration number JK01AR-2030 driven by Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan son of Abdul Samad Chopan resident of Hawal Srinagar. During the search, 52 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Post Hardpanzoo during routine naka checking at Qumiroo Crossing intercepted a person, who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Bashir Ahmed Hajam son of Gh Ahmad Hajam resident of Qumiroo. During search, 4 Kgs 660 grams of Poppy Straw like substance in powder form was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.