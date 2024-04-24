‘War against drugs’: 15 notorious smugglers booked under PIT NDPS Act

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked 15 notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla & Kulgam after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.

In Baramulla, the notorious drug smugglers namely Bashrat Ahmad Raina son of Abdul Lateef resident of Salamabad Uri, Changez Khan son of Muneer Hussain resident of Bandi Uri, Manzoor Ahmad Lone @Munna son of Gh Mohammad resident of Lachipora Bijhama, Nazar Din Bhatti son of Karam Din resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, Syed Mehtab Hussain son of Syed Azad Hussain resident of Paranpeelan Uri, Imran Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Zaman resident of Noorkhah, Ashiq Hussain Parray @ Elahi son of Abdul Razak resident of Lawaypora HMT, Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Malpora Sopore, Amir Subhan Malla son of Mohd Subhan resident of Watergam Wagoora & Sahil Ahmad Reshi son of Abdul Samad resident of Chanpora Kunzer has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Meanwhile in Kulgam, the notorious drug smugglers namely Mohd Ramzan Sheikh @Ramm Sheikh son of Jamal Sheikh resident of Wanpora Khudwani, Arif Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat resident of Brazloo Jageer, Firdous Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohd Yousuf Sheikh resident of Manchewa Yaripora, Shahid Ahmad Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Brazloo Jageer and Hilal Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Malwan Devsar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of respective districts. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

“General public appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddlers. Our consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” a police statement said.