SRINAGAR: Next time you want to detox, visit a local Ayush dispensary in Jammu and Kashmir

Ayush dispensaries in Jammu and Kashmir are getting a new makeover. Herbal gardens, Yoga hubs, and counseling arcades are all lined up to convert Ayush dispensaries into Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs).

The government is converting 442 dispensaries into HWCs to create a healthy Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have 517 standalone dispensaries in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 442 are being converted into HWCs. It will have state-of-the-art facilities for the common man. Anyone can walk in and join our health and fitness program,” Dr. Mohan Singh, Director Ayush, Jammu and Kashmir, told The Kashmir Monitor.

The highlight of the wellness centers will be the herbal gardens. “We will set up gardens in HWCs. We will grow herbs and shrubs in these gardens which will be an attraction for our patients. However, if we do not have space in our dispensaries, we will establish these gardens in Panchayat Ghars and other open spaces in that area. In case there is a space crunch, we will grow herbs and shrubs in pots,” he said.

The government is also focusing on Yoga to help people to destress and detox. “We are placing yoga instructors in these canters. They will teach yoga to the people and help them to distress. We are setting up yoga halls in the dispensaries with all the required infrastructure. And if need be we will hire instructors from the local community,” said Dr Singh.

The government has earmarked Rs 15 lakh per dispensary to augment the infrastructure. “We are also providing diagnostic facilities at dispensaries. It will be a complete package for the people who visit our dispensaries,” said Dr Singh.

This is in addition to the government’s project to promote Jammu and Kashmir as the wellness tourism hub in the country.

Wellness centers are being set up at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Katra, Patnitop, and other places. Tourists could bask under nature to detox before leaving for their homes.

The centers will be having Panchkarma, regiminal therapies, yoga interventions, cupping, and other activities to improve the holistic health of visitors.

Official figures reveal around 2.7 million tourists visited Kashmir last year. This year, the valley is expecting another bumper tourism season. In the first two months of 2023, over 2.5 lakh tourists have already visited Kashmir and the numbers are increasing with each passing day.