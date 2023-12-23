A video of Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, along with producer Raghav Sharma being attacked and almost beaten by a mob in Jammu is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Elvish and Raghav can be seen getting surrounded by a mob. While Elvish manages to run away from the location, a man can be seen grabbing Raghav’s collar and dragging him.

The incident reportedly took place recently when the two visited Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

#ElvishYadav and #RaghavSharma confronted and Almost beaten by person in Karta Jammu, ELVISH ran away to save himself pic.twitter.com/rHPkodB548 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2023

According to media reports, a man asked the duo to click pictures with him but they refused. This left the man furious and tried to attack them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident comes a few weeks after Elvish made headlines for his alleged involvement in the Noida snake venom case. In November, the Bigg Boss-fame along with five others were booked for allegedly providing snake venom for recreational purposes at a party in Delhi-NCR based on a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist. According to the complaint filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s People For Animals, they held a ‘sting operation’ where they contacted Yadav and asked him to organise a rave party and get Cobra venom.

“Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he could organise the venom wherever we wanted. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet Hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers,” the complaint said.

While the Noida police arrested five people in this case, Yadav had been refuting the allegations. Assuring to cooperate with the probe, Yadav had said, “I will take the responsibility if even 1% of my involvement in this is proved. Media should also stay away from defaming me unless my involvement is probed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)