In an act of bravery, unarmed villagers on Sunday overpowered two heavily armed militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, including one of its most wanted commanders, and handed them over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The apprehended militants have been identified as Faizal Ahmad and Talib Hussain.

Hussain is a wanted commander of LeT and hails from Rajouri district. His associate, Fazal Ahmad is from Pulwama district. Both were handed to police in Reasi district by the villagers.

“Two AK-47 rifles, 7 grenades and a pistol were recovered from their possession. Talib Hussain had masterminded a recent bomb blast in Rajouri,” police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of Rs five lakh for the villagers while Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh announced a reward of Rs two lakh for the villagers who caught the two militants.

The J&K Police said, “Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades and a Pistol. DGP announces reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers.”

“LG of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha has applauded the courage of villagers and said that with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far. He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the villagers,” police said.