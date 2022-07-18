Delhi: A minor boy shot at and injured a 36-year-old man to avenge the humiliation of his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video has gone viral in which a boy could be seen firing at a man sitting on his porch.

The victim has been identified as Javed Dahan (36) of Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

According to the reports, Javed had beaten the father of the minor for some unknown reasons.

The footage of the minor firing at Javed was recorded on a CCTV camera, in which it can be seen that three juveniles approached Javed when he was sitting. Soon, one of the juveniles took out a gun and fired at him before escaping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javed sustained a bullet wound in his right eye and was rushed to the hospital for treatment

Police later arrested the minors and booked them under section 307 of the IPC. The cops also seized a country-made gun from their possession.

After inquiry, the accused said that Javed had beaten his father 7 months ago.