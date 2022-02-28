Srinagar: Is lifting weights better than yoga or is jogging the best form of exercise? In this week’s “LIVE FIT: Stay in good shape and health this winter” video series, we will bust some myths surrounding the ‘best form of exercise’.

The Kashmir Monitor in collaboration with ‘Livefit’ is airing a series of fitness videos. The videos cover workouts, diets and sustainable and simple ways of staying fit.

We all know exercise means doing some sort of physical activity with the intention of getting into a better shape and better health condition. So, what is the best form of exercise? Let us settle this thing for once and all! There is no such thing as the best exercise or workout plan. For somebody, it is lifting weights and for somebody it might be yoga or running. Basically, it varies from person to person.

In case you are feeling lazy to go for walks or workout in the gym this winter, watch this video to find out how you can do free hand exercises at home.

Starting with warm up, you can do exercises like squats, push ups or isometric exercises like the plank where you do not have to move your body. These exercises will benefit your upper as well as your lower body.

Watch the full video to know more tips on the right way of doing exercises from Haider Baig, owner Livefit, Personal Trainer & Nutritionist (https://www.instagram.com/livefit___/?utm_medium=copy_link).

Stay tuned and check out this space for more fitness tips.