Srinagar: As Shivratri is being celebrated today, Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin Kunal Kemmu celebrated the festival in traditional Kashmiri style.

In an Instagram post, Kunal wished ‘Herath Mubarak’ to his followers and shared a video of his family performing pooja. His wife and actress Soha Ali Khan can also be seen in the video.

“Herath Mubarak

Happy Mahashivratri to all

Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all

Om Namah Shivaay

#mahashivratri #family #love (sic)” he wrote in his Instagram post.

As part of distinct Herath celebrations, Kashmir Pandits pray to Lord Shiva and Parvati with offerings of walnuts that are placed in ‘watuk’ that means a pot. In the yesteryears, only earthen pots were used. Walnuts are later distributed among friends and relatives.

A day after the nightlong ‘Shivratri’ pooja, they also observe ‘salam’ when Kashmiri Pandits visit friends and relatives to extend festive greetings. Pandits wish ‘Herath Mubarak’ to friends and relatives during ‘salam’.

Kashmiri Pandits believe that it always rains on the occasion of Herath and they see the downpour as a blessing from Lord Shiva.