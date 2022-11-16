A video of money attending the funeral of a man who used to feed the animal is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the monkey can be seen attending the last rites of a man who used to offer food and take good care of it. The video I s from Batticaloa in Eastern Sri Lanka surfaced.

The internet users were moved by the money’s approach in the video in which it can be seen sitting next to the man’s body and trying to wake him up.

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded on Twitter.

“Animals always have emotions and love toward their master. Very sad to see,” said a user

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unconditional love of the animal world. Human beings have reduced relationships to need-based ones. Very touching sight!” said another

“In God’s creation, every specie except humans know gratitude. Heartwarming gesture,” wrote another