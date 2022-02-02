SRINAGAR: A stalker, who was spurned by the 24-year old acid attack victim, has turned out to be the mastermind of the gruesome incident in Srinagar.

Police have arrested the stalker and his two accomplices. Police have sealed the shop that sold the acid in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

The main accused has been identified as Sajid Altaf Rather Buchwara Dalgate. The other two have been identified as Momin Nazir Sheikh of Mehjoornagar and Mohd Saleem of Padshai Bagh.

Police said they received information regarding an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in the Hawal area on Tuesday evening. A case under section 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and an investigation started.



SSP Srinagar immediately formed a Special Investigation Team led by SP North Raja Zuhaib. SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal, and SHO Women Police Station were named as members.



“During the initial investigations and technical analysis, the name of one suspect came up. It led to the arrest of the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather. During his initial questioning, it came out that the accused was having an interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. The accused had done recce before this attack. The accused used to work in a medical shop and on Tuesday evening, he took a break. He along with a co-accused Momin Nazir Sheikh went to the area where the girl used to work,” a police spokesman said.

They chased the girl and threw acid on her before fleeing the spot. Later he went to the shop to hoodwink the law enforcing agencies.

“The second accused was also arrested. The scooty used in the commission of the crime was also seized. It further came out that the accused had purchased acid from Mohd Saleem, a motor Mechanic who works at international motors near Dalgate. This third accused person has also been arrested,” he said.

A legal process was also initiated for sealing the workshop as one of its employees had sold acidic material in violation of SC guidelines. “This shop was sealed after on the directions of Executive Magistrate,” he said.

Police urged all shopkeepers in Srinagar to follow SC directions on the sale of acid, failing which legal action will be initiated against them. Police said a special drive will be started in coordination with District Administration.