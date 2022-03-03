Joona fever has reached Bollywood. A video of Vicky Kaushal lip-dancing to Pakistani Hasan Raheem’s hit song has gone viral.

Wearing a white shirt and black formal pant, Kaushal danced to the song holding a mobile phone perhaps for reading lyrics. “Aaj mood kaafi top chal raha hai [Today I’m in a great mood],” he wrote.

Scores of people liked and commented on the dance. “Katrina baji bhi Joona sunti hongi,” wrote a netizen.

‘Uri’ actor will soon start shooting for his next film with actor Tripti Dimri. Vicky will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and ‘The Great Indian Family’ with Manushi Chhillar.

Spotify recently revealed some insights into music trends in Pakistan, and Hasan landed himself among the top artists on the music streaming platform.

Originally from Gilgit, the singer moved to Karachi to study to be a doctor. Music, however, seems to be where his heart really lies. Some of his hit singles include ‘Aisay Kaisay’ and ‘Paisa’. His latest song would be his feature in Coke Studio season 14, ‘Peechay Hutt’ in collaboration with Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi.

Hasan was also featured in Forbes this year, which dubbed him “the wonder-kid making waves in Pakistani music”. The magazine described Hasan’s music-making as “a slow-burning process that Raheem felt deliciously consumed by”.

“I usually write about things that tease me,” he told the publication. “I pour my feelings into my music. I try to keep it as simple as possible so that anyone who listens to my songs can connect with them. I keep it straightforward so that everyone understands what I have to say.

“I think I’m learning and experimenting with my music every day. I’m a student of this art form. I try to sing and write in different ways. I practice constantly.”