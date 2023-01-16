Twitter will soon launch the ‘Verification for Organisations’ feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter has started accepting signups for those who are among the first to access the verification for organizations program. It was previously known as Blue for Business, the company said in its announcement, along with a link to the sign-up form.

Organizations will have to submit their names, Twitter usernames and websites to be considered for the waitlist. They also have to indicate their size and the expected number of affiliated accounts.

Musk had previously announced that the website will roll out a feature that will give organizations the capability to identify accounts that are actually associated with them.

The company will soon start selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames.