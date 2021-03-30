Vehicles with outside registration being used by militants to target forces: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that “few vehicles with outside registration are being used by militants to target forces”.

Asked whether vehicles with outside registration numbers are being used by militants in J&K, the Kashmir police chief said that a few vehicles seized recently were used by militants to carry out attacks on security forces including the one used for “Lawaypora attack.”

“That’s why RTO has issued an order making it mandatory for vehicles with outside registration to register the same within 15 days,” IGP Kumar said, adding that police will plug the loopholes in the days ahead and also conduct short-refresher courses for the PSOs.(KNO)