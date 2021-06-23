‘Variant of concern’: Over 40 cases of ‘Delta Plus’ strain detected in India so far

Overr 40 cases of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a “Variant of Concern” by the centre, have been detected in India so far.

On Tuesday, Centre sent a warning to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus cases found there.

Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the new strain, a mutation of the Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India, are not confined to these states although there is “no significant increase” in prevalance.

There are 21 cases in Maharashtra, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Karnataka and one each in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu, the report added.

Delta Plus cases, still a low number, are emerging as large parts of India are ending severe lockdowns and restrictions with Covid cases on the decline after a fierce second wave ambushed the nation’s health infrastructure in April-May.

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), a consortium of 28 labs tasked with genome sequencing of the virus causing Covid, says properties of the Delta Plus are still being investigated. It is characterized by a mutation in the spike protein, which helps the virus gain entry into human cells.

“Currently the number of such Delta plus variants in India are only few but the distribution/detection in various states during past two months indicate that it is already present in some states and states may need to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination,” it says.

According to the government’s advisory on Tuesday, Delta Plus cases have been found in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Jalgaon; in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta in Kerala; and in Bhopal and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra says it is collecting data like travel history and vaccination status of those who have reported this version of the virus.

“The Centre has sent an advisory to these states about their public health response. The measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective. We don’t want this small number to take a bigger form,” VK Paul, the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, told reporters.