Upcoming OTT platform: After year of job losses, Pollywood sees rise in employment

While job losses and lay-offs hit people hard during the pandemic, a devastating blow was felt by the employees in the entertainment industry.

The lockdown and social distancing norms brought the film, television, music, and theatres businesses to their knees. The impact of this unprecedented situation was felt by workers at all levels in the industry- including actors, directors, producers, technicians, cinematographers, musicians, writers among many others.

However, after a year of struggle to deal with the economic recession, people associated with the industry have now found a silver living.



The upcoming regional OTT platform has proved to be a new ray of hope for many. Soon-to-be-launched by Pitaara TV in August, this regional OTT platform has provided a myriad of opportunities to people from different states and countries, especially those catering to Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri-speaking audiences.

Owing to this new development in the sector, the previous projects that were on hold for a long time have now resumed while many other projects have also been added to the pipeline. All this has led to an increase in hiring in different production houses which would sell their content to the upcoming streaming platform.

Besides providing employment to workers, the platform promises to deliver the best quality and fresh content to the domestic and global audience so that their entertainment needs are rightly met.

Pitaara TV head Sandeep Bansal said the OTT platform will prove to be a breakthrough in the regional entertainment industry. It is a step towards comprehensive development inclusive of society and has a great future for those working in the entertainment sector, Bansal added.