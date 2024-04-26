Strengthen hands of Modi: BJP’s Khatana

SAMBA: BJP Member of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana today said that voting in favor of the BJP candidate will in turn strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

Addressing a public meeting at the Nud area of Samba district, senior BJP leader Khatana asked the people to come out in large numbers on April 26, 2024, to cast votes as this is the only way to strengthen the democracy by electing the candidate of own choice to work for the progress and development.

“Keep the development works and the progress made in the country in the last ten years of PM Modi led Government in mind before casting your votes and ensure that these developments and progress should continue further for five more years under the leadership of PM Modi,” the MP of Rajya Sabha said.



He said that any vote cast in favor of some wrong candidate may push the nation to destruction and a dark future for younger generations.



“The progress our country witnessed in the last ten years was not possible even in the long tenure of Congress led Government as the leaders of Congress remained occupied in scams and scandals which made corruption a common practice in the country,” Khatana maintained adding: “The Ayushman Card facility for taking care of health-related needs of people of the country upto Rs. 5 lakhs has even attracted international interests while indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, soft landing on Moon etc have all made the countrymen proud.”



He further said that J&K under the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has seen tremendous developments in the last few years.



“Jugal Kishore Sharma in his last two tenures has worked a lot in this constituency and the people of his constituency are now bearing fruits of those developments,” the BJP MP continued adding: “The third term to Jugal Kishore will ensure more developments in Samba-Jammu-Reasi constituency.”

