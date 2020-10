Lucknow : UP Police have arrested Rahul Gandhi. Rahul and Priyanka were on their way to Hathras in UP to meet the family of the girl who was gang-raped and murdered. Speaking to reporters, Rahul said that he was manhandled by the police. “Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modiji walk in this country? Can’t a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking,” Rahul said.

