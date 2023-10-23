SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir is facing a shortage of non-teaching staff, leaving over 500 positions unfilled since 2016 due to a lack of recruitment, reported The Excelsior. This staff deficiency is directly affecting the university’s ability to carry out its academic and administrative duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

University officials familiar with the situation, while speaking to The Excelsior said that out of the total 2,450 sanctioned non-teaching positions, including those at satellite campuses, only 1,900 are currently occupied. The remaining 550 positions have been vacant since 2016, primarily due to retirements of employees.

This problem is compounded by an annual exodus of 70-80 non-teaching employees retiring, further worsening the staffing shortage. Several university departments are particularly impacted by this crisis, including the Watch and Ward section, sanitation, hostels, examination wing, and landscape division, all of which are dealing with 30-40 vacancies each.

The administrative block, Alama Iqbal Library, and the research centre are also affected, with nearly 100 technical positions remaining unfilled. These vacant positions include roles like laboratory assistants, lab attendants, junior technical assistants, professional assistants, and computer assistants.

These vacancies have significantly affected the science department, impeding crucial research work. “Some heads of departments have had to engage ad hoc assistants to compensate for the staff shortage, while in other cases, HODs are forced to take on clerical duties due to the lack of essential support,” said a senior Professor.