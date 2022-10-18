KULGAM, OCTOBER 18, 2022: Union Minister of State Railways, Coal & Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve today visited Kulgam district the under Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme. He reviewed the developmental scenario of the district besides reviewing the implementation status of Central Sponsored Schemes.

During his visit, he chaired a meeting of officers at Rest House and took a detailed review of various schemes and programs of the government.

The Minister reviewed the implementation and progress recorded under MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat JSY, JSSK PMGSY, JJM, ICDS, PMAY-U, and various other schemes.

He also took a department-wise extensive review of Geology & Mining, Education, and other departments and sectors.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction material recovery facility shed which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.75 crore, and also laid the foundation stone for the development of the children’s park at Kulgam.

During a distribution camp at Mini-Secretariat, the Minister distributed motorized tricycles and wheelchairs among specially-abled persons. He also distributed farm machinery and sanction letters to beneficiaries of PMAY-U and scholarship cheques for higher education among registered constructional workers.

The Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various flagship schemes like PMAY, MGNREGA, and NRLM and also interacted with SHG members.

While addressing the people and beneficiaries of various schemes, the Minister said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working for the betterment and upliftment of downtrodden and poor people and people are now getting benefited directly from government schemes.

The Minister also interacted with several delegations and also held interaction with Project Proponents of Mining Blocks at Resthouse Chawalgam.

Later the Minister visited Chambagund Kulgam Bridge and took stock of the progress made on the bridge by the executing agency. Officers informed the Minister that the bridge will get completed within a month and the total project cost of the project is Rs 32.04 crore.

The Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat through a PowerPoint presentation highlighted the achievements, special initiatives, and best practices of the district administration under different schemes.

He also informed the chair that more than 1.07 lakh youth participated in different games this year. He also apprised the Minister that the district has also completed the process of digitization of land records and the district has developed nearly 270 Amrit Sarovars whereas more than 200 playfields have been developed in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Director General Geology & Mining O P Bhagat, SSP Dr. G.V. Sandeep, and other officers were present on the occasion.