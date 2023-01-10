Guwahati, Jan 10: India’s pace sensation Umran Malik set the speed gun on fire after bowling a 156 kph delivery in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Malik bettered his own record of becoming the fastest Indian pacer. The speedster bowled the delivery in his second over (14th over of the inning) of his first spell.

The right-arm pacer clocked in 155 kph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler overshadowing Jasprit Bumrah’s record. The Jammu-born pacer surpassed Bumrah’s record of 153.36 kph to earn the tag of being the fastest Indian bowler.

The delivery was not only the fastest of the match but was pivotal too as it got rid of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who was bamboozling the Indian attack up until then.

Malik turned the match on its head for the hosts as Shanaka was dismissed for 45 off 27 balls on the 155 kph lightning-quick delivery, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother needing 34 off 20 balls with just three wickets in hand.

Mohammed Shami is third on the list for bowling the fastest delivery. He racked up his pace to 153.3 kph while Navdeep Saini is fourth recording 152.85 kph on the speed gun.

However, Malik has attained speeds greater than 155 kph. He clocked in 156.9 kph while playing in the IPL 2022 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Daredevils. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson’s 157.3 kph delivery.

Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI century and half-centuries from the Indian openers propelled India to their 22nd 300-plus ODI total against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Shubhman Gill (70) and Rohit Sharma (83) laid a perfect platform for the Indian batters as they stitched a 143-run opening stand. Virat’s 113 made sure that India did not lose momentum as KL Rahul (39) and Shreyas Iyer (28) chipped in with useful cameos as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 373 runs.