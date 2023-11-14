Srinagar: In a recent announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha disclosed plans for the forthcoming elections of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) following the finalization of the delimitation process for individual wards.

Addressing a gathering during a felicitation ceremony honoring councillors of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, whose tenures officially concluded, LG Sinha assured that the scheduling of local body elections would be contingent upon the completion of the delimitation exercise and the allocation of wards for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

This pronouncement by the LG aims to address concerns raised by recent reports indicating a possible delay in the conduct of ULB polls.

In an event that commemorated the councillors for their unwavering service to the populace, especially during the arduous times exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, LG Sinha lauded their efforts and pivotal contributions to municipal services across their respective areas.

Underscoring the imperative necessity for a symbiotic relationship between the general public and elected representatives, he stressed the significance of a unified focus on resource generation to bolster communal development.

The LG’s announcement underscores a strategic approach in orchestrating fair and all-encompassing elections, accentuating the importance of equitable representation and participatory governance in Jammu and Kashmir’s local governance framework.