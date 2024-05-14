‘Meet-up’: Startup Kashmir empowers women entrepreneurs

SRINAGAR: Startup Kashmir hosted an first of its kind meet-up of women entrepreneurs at Kong Posh restaurant in Srinagar, marking a significant milestone in the region’s entrepreneurial landscape. The inaugural meetup drew a diverse spectrum of seasoned professionals, flourishing business owners, and emerging talents, all converging to celebrate the spirit of female entrepreneurship.

Deeba Ali, representing Startup Kashmir, kicked off the event as the enthusiastic host. Renowned entrepreneur

Rifat Mushtaq, owner of Rifat Printing Press, served as a guest speaker, captivating the audience with her inspiring journey. Mushtaq’s resilience resonated deeply, as she shared the challenges she faced, venturing from matchbox and polythene production to achieving success in cardboard manufacturing.

Shahid Mir CEO, Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF) supported by DST Govt of India, who was also present at the event, spoke about the various schemes that GIF offers to the entrepreneurs.

Seerat Zahra, owner of Glitz and Glam, emphasized the significance of these gatherings for shared learning and growth. Highlighting the value of each woman’s story, she encouraged open communication and collaboration. Batool Aijaz, owner of Jazba Foods, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of a supportive network within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. She commended Startup Kashmir for providing a valuable platform for women to connect and collaborate.

Seasoned entrepreneur Jahan Araa graced the event with invaluable advice for aspiring businesswomen, equipping them with practical wisdom for their journeys.

Nava Shah, founder of Jamkle Jars, further emphasized the importance of honesty and dedication, while recognizing the power of these meetups in forging understanding and fostering empathy amongst entrepreneurs. Saba Bhat, a successful entrepreneur, added her voice to the chorus of support. Her presence underscored the evening’s message of a strong, collaborative network for women in business.

The meetup served as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of women entrepreneurs in Kashmir, who continue to defy odds and carve a path of innovation and success.

Shahid Ansari, CEO of Startup Kashmir, concluded the event by expressing his gratitude to all the participants. He saluted their unwavering zeal to contribute to the entrepreneurial landscape of Kashmir, ultimately promoting startups and generating employment opportunities. As the event concluded with laughter and a renewed sense of community, the women departed energized, united, and ready to conquer new heights.