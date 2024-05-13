Srinagar Records Over 36% Voter Turnout by 5 PM

Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency Records Over 36% Voter Turnout by 5 PM Amid Long Queues; Officials Confirm 36.01% Turnout.

Voting continues in the 4th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar, along with 95 other constituencies across the country. This marks the first major election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.