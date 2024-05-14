‘War against drugs’: 5 peddlers held in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested five drug peddlers in Kulgam & Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Bypass near NHW intercepted two suspicious persons carrying a nylon bag. During the search 03 kgs of poppy straw concealed in the nylon bag & 3 grams of brown sugar like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay son in law of Gull Mohd Dar & Mushtaq Ahmad Bagow son of Wali Mohd Bagow, both residents of Redwani Payeen.

Moreover, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar intercepted a vehicle (XUV-500) bearing registration no DL4CNB-7870 at a checkpoint established at Manigam crossing. During search, officers at the checkpoint were able to recover 220 grams of charas like substance and cash amount of Rs 15,000/- (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) from the possession of Rayees Ahmad Turray son of Mohd Yousuf Turray resident of Khawa Mir Ali Chani Chowk Anantnag. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has been seized.

In Baramulla, A police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar intercepted two persons at a checkpoint established at Ganie Mohalla Trikanjan. They have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie & Gh Hassan Ganie, sons of Gh Rasool, both residents of Trikanjan Boniyar. During search, 446 grams of Heroin like substance (worth Rs 2 crores approximately) was recovered from their possession.

The drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and initiated further investigations.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” a police statement said.