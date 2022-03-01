Russian forces pounded a government building in Kharkiv killing at least 10 people, according to Ukrainian emergency services.

Soon after, Russia’s defence ministry has issued a warning to residents of Kyiv, asking them to leave the city as its forces are planning “high-precision strikes” against the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO).

“We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes,” The Guardian quoted Russian news agency Tass as saying.

A large convoy of Russian armored vehicles is fast approaching the city, say media reports.

The warning comes even as both sides are scheduled to meet for the second round of talks on Wednesday (March 2). The first round of talks, near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday, had failed to produce any tangible results.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart to use Beijing’s close relationship with Moscow to help end the invasion.

According to a Reuters report, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kuleba that Beijing was willing to make every effort to end the crisis through diplomacy.