Two Siblings Pass Away, Father Critical in Suspected Suffocation Incident in Bandipora

In a tragic incident in Ashtangoo area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora District, two siblings, Muneer Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad, lost their lives, while their father, Qasim Ahmad Chechi, is in critical condition due to suspected asphyxiation.

The three were found unconscious at Jamia Islamia Dar-ul-Uloom Ashtangoo and despite efforts to save them, the boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby health facility.

Investigations suggest the incident may be linked to the presence of harmful gas in the room.