Two militants killed, one associate arrested in Poonch gunfight: Police

Jammu: Two militants were killed while another associate was arrested in an encounter that raged between forces and militants at Chatta-Pani area on the Mughal Road in Jammu’s Poonch district, officials said Sunday.

Officials said that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by security forces in areas along Mughal Road which resulted in the contact with the hiding militants.

“A contact has been established with the militants and there will be an encounter now as firing has started from both sides,” they had said.

Meanwhile, police in a tweet informed that two militants have been killed in the gunfight, adding one associate has been arrested.

“Two militants killed. One associate arrested at Poshana area in #Poonch in a joint operation by #JKP #Army and #CRPF,” police tweeted—(KNO)