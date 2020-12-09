Two militants killed, civilian injured in south Kashmir gunfight

Pulwama: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Tiken village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militant have been killed and a civilian also received injuries while as operation is on in the area.

He added that civilian received injuries during initial exchange of fire, who has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Pulwama police district—(KNO)